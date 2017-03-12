Pogba will get better for Man Utd - F...

Pogba will get better for Man Utd - Ferdinand

11 hrs ago

The former Red Devils defender believes too much is demanded of the France midfielder and feels there is much more to come from him Paul Pogba has shown what he can do in spells at Manchester United and is making progress, Rio Ferdinand says, insisting the club must be patient with him. The 23-year-old has been criticised at times this season following his return to Old Trafford from Juventus for a world record fee.

Chicago, IL

