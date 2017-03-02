Pee in water dangerous?

Pee in water dangerous?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

If you've ever been to a public swimming pool, you're familiar with the stinging sensation of chlorine hitting your nostrils when you approach the water. Except that's not just chlorine - it's also urine, a new study suggests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... 3 hr British phart 1
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC