Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger hails - wonderful' honour
Britain's most decorated female Olympian, Katherine Grainger, has described her joy at being made a Dame following a record-breaking career as a rower. The sports star, who has won medals at the last five consecutive Olympics - a gold and four silvers - was presented with the honour by the Queen during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|22 hr
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Tue
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC