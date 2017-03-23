Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-K...

Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be in town on Thursday.

As a former Boys & Girls club member, she will be touring the new Thornton Club unit and attending their fundraiser event. Boys & Girls Club staff said she will make her first stop at Alice Coachman to speak with kids around 9 a.m. Kersee was a former member of the East St. Louis, IL Boys & Girls Club, and will be getting a tour of Albany's newest facility.

Chicago, IL

