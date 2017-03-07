Nike announces new performance 'Pro Hijab' line for female Muslim athletes

Seeing an gap in the market for the growing number of Muslim women who work out and compete in sports, Nike plans to launch a specially-designed hijab in 2018. The "Nike Pro Hajib" was inspired, the company says, by Sarah Attar, a runner from Saudi Arabia who competed in the London Olympics 800-meter race while wearing a hijab, and by Amna Al Haddad, an Emerati weightlifter who competed in the Rio Olympics last summer.

