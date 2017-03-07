Nike announces new performance 'Pro H...

Nike announces new performance 'Pro Hijab' line for female Muslim athletes

3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Seeing an gap in the market for the growing number of Muslim women who work out and compete in sports, Nike plans to launch a specially-designed hijab in 2018. The "Nike Pro Hajib" was inspired, the company says, by Sarah Attar, a runner from Saudi Arabia who competed in the London Olympics 800-meter race while wearing a hijab, and by Amna Al Haddad, an Emerati weightlifter who competed in the Rio Olympics last summer.

