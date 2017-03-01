Nicola Adams: I want to take professional boxing to the next level
Nicola Adams insists she wants "to take professional boxing to the next level" and follow the routes of former amateur stand-outs Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux. The two-time Olympic champion has begun preparations for her professional debut, which is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena on April 8. Adams has been put through her paces by American trainer Virgil Hunter in San Francisco ahead of the bout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan '17
|SectionPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC