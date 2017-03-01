Nicola Adams: I want to take professi...

Nicola Adams: I want to take professional boxing to the next level

Nicola Adams insists she wants "to take professional boxing to the next level" and follow the routes of former amateur stand-outs Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux. The two-time Olympic champion has begun preparations for her professional debut, which is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena on April 8. Adams has been put through her paces by American trainer Virgil Hunter in San Francisco ahead of the bout.

Chicago, IL

