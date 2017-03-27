NHL looks at China as a 'very long-te...

NHL looks at China as a 'very long-term relationship'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

23, 2016, file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, center left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center right, drop the puck for a face-off in a friendly game amongst youth... . FILE - In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks center Henrik Sedin, left, of Sweden, passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort during the first period of an NHL hockey game... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg 12 hr Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour 12 hr Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC