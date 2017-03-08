News of our Past: Santos says Chicoans helped make Olympic dream come true

A photograph taken from the balcony at the Park Hotel shows a parade featuring students and teachers from the State Normal School marching down Main Street, circa 1918. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's a typical afternoon for Chico's Roque Santos and he is exhausted, and can't even find enough energy to cook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.