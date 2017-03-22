New British Cycling performance chief pledges swift progress
British Cycling's incoming performance director promised rapid action in areas including leadership and governance on Wednesday, but said the body did not require wholesale change. Stephen Park, who steps down as manager of Britain's successful Olympic sailing team after one final regatta next week, said he will take on board lessons from both external and internal reviews, but the overall program was not broken.
