New Balance steps up to help shoeless Evan Dunfee, fellow race walkers
The Canadian race walker who famously opted not to protest his fourth-place finish at last summer's Rio Olympics has signed with sponsor New Balance. The athletic footwear and apparel company picked up Dunfee and fellow race walkers Ben Thorne, a bronze medallist at the 2015 world championships, and Inaki Gomez after Asics opted not to re-sign the athletes after Rio.
