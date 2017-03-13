New Balance steps up to help shoeless Evan Dunfee, fellow race walkers

The Canadian race walker who famously opted not to protest his fourth-place finish at last summer's Rio Olympics has signed with sponsor New Balance. The athletic footwear and apparel company picked up Dunfee and fellow race walkers Ben Thorne, a bronze medallist at the 2015 world championships, and Inaki Gomez after Asics opted not to re-sign the athletes after Rio.

