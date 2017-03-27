Motivated Brazil becomes 1st to quali...

Motivated Brazil becomes 1st to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Less than three years after the most humiliating loss in its proud football history, a resurgent Brazil has become the first team to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. With a convincing 3-0 victory over Paraguay on Tuesday and results going its way elsewhere in South American qualifying, the Brazilians ensured they'll join host Russia at the World Cup next year.

