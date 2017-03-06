MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says WBC...

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says WBC on solid ground

9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The commissioner of Major League Baseball on Tuesday denied reports that 2017 would be the last edition of the World Baseball Classic, saying the tournament is as popular as ever. The fourth edition of the tournament run by MLB and the players' association began in Seoul on Monday.

