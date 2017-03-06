MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says WBC on solid ground
The commissioner of Major League Baseball on Tuesday denied reports that 2017 would be the last edition of the World Baseball Classic, saying the tournament is as popular as ever. The fourth edition of the tournament run by MLB and the players' association began in Seoul on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|3 hr
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Sun
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Sat
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC