Mixed emotions for Jo Pavey after upgrade to 2007 world 10,000m bronze

Jo Pavey was thrilled after it was confirmed she would be upgraded to 10,000 metres bronze at the 2007 World Championships - but said the news left a "bittersweet" feeling. The 43-year-old is set to receive the first global medal of her career - 10 years late - after being promoted from fourth place at the Osaka championships, with world governing body the IAAF announcing that Turkish silver medallist Elvan Abeylegesse had been disqualified for doping.

