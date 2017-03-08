Mike Smith with Iwan Thomas at the Br...

Mike Smith with Iwan Thomas at the British Championships in Birmingham, July 1997

THE plaque at Southampton Sports Centre says it all: This is where Mike Smith trained multiple Olympians including 4 x 400m silver medallist Iwan Thomas MBE. British athletics owes much to the man who trained, coached and mentored the likes of Roger Black, Kriss Akabusi, Donna Hartley and Todd Bennett.

