Mikaela Shiffrin: The team behind skiing's new queen
She's American skiing's golden girl, but Mikaela Shiffrin is quick to deflect much of the credit to her backroom team -- especially her mother. Shiffrin wrapped up her first World Cup overall title in Aspen on Sunday to become only the third American woman to win the crystal globe for best all-rounder after Tamara McKinney and Lindsey Vonn .
