Michelle Wie leads LPGA Singapore after 3 rounds
Michelle Wie shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to lead the LPGA's Women's Champions tournament by two strokes after the third round. The American followed up her previous rounds of 66 and 69 to reach 14-under 202 and lead an LPGA event after 54 holes for the first time since she won the 2014 U.S. Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|21 hr
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Ritual Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC