Michelle Carter wins women's shot put in US Indoor
Olympic champion Michelle Carter won the shot put Sunday in the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 62 feet, 5 1/4 inches. Carter has been busy outside track since Rio, making an appearance on "The Bachelor" and doing speaking engagements across the country at everything from businesses to churches.
