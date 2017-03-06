Michelle Carter wins women's shot put...

Michelle Carter wins women's shot put in US Indoor

15 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Olympic champion Michelle Carter won the shot put Sunday in the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 62 feet, 5 1/4 inches. Carter has been busy outside track since Rio, making an appearance on "The Bachelor" and doing speaking engagements across the country at everything from businesses to churches.

