Megan Rapinoe won't fight U.S. Soccer's anthem policy Rapinoe kneeled during the anthem in a USWNT friendly. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/megan-rapinoe-us-soccer-anthem-policy-protest-colin-kaepernick-national-team-uswnt Last week, the U.S. Soccer Federation passed Policy 604-1 , which essentially required all federation players and staff to stand during the anthems before national team matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.