Megan Rapinoe won't fight U.S. Soccer's anthem policy
Megan Rapinoe won't fight U.S. Soccer's anthem policy Rapinoe kneeled during the anthem in a USWNT friendly. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/megan-rapinoe-us-soccer-anthem-policy-protest-colin-kaepernick-national-team-uswnt Last week, the U.S. Soccer Federation passed Policy 604-1 , which essentially required all federation players and staff to stand during the anthems before national team matches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Sun
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Sat
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC