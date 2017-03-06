Megan Rapinoe won't fight U.S. Soccer...

Megan Rapinoe won't fight U.S. Soccer's anthem policy

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Megan Rapinoe won't fight U.S. Soccer's anthem policy Rapinoe kneeled during the anthem in a USWNT friendly. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/megan-rapinoe-us-soccer-anthem-policy-protest-colin-kaepernick-national-team-uswnt Last week, the U.S. Soccer Federation passed Policy 604-1 , which essentially required all federation players and staff to stand during the anthems before national team matches.

