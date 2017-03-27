Marquinhos: Tite getting the best out of Neymar and Coutinho

The PSG defender insists the new coach's humble, inquisitive approach has been key to the form that has brought seven straight victories Marquinhos has said head coach Tite is uniting Brazil and keeping the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying leaders grounded in their quest for glory. Brazil have not lost a match since Tite replaced Dunga following the Copa America Centenario in the United States last year - a run of eight consecutive wins.

