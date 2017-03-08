Maple Ridge to host 2020 B.C. Summer Games
Olympic soccer star Karina Leblanc was on hand Friday for announcment of BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge in 2020. "The B.C. Games provide a great opportunity for host communities to showcase their event-hosting expertise and community pride," Peter Fassbender, minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development said.
