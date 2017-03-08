Maple Ridge to host 2020 B.C. Summer ...

Maple Ridge to host 2020 B.C. Summer Games

Read more: Penninsula News Review

Olympic soccer star Karina Leblanc was on hand Friday for announcment of BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge in 2020. "The B.C. Games provide a great opportunity for host communities to showcase their event-hosting expertise and community pride," Peter Fassbender, minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development said.

Chicago, IL

