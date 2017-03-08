Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho: It's hard to believe we have to play on that field
Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United's Europa League clash at Rostov called off due to the state of the pitch, with his anger exacerbated by a UEFA official telling him not to worry as his players were insured. Having described the Europa League last-16 tie as a "bad draw in every aspect", the United manager's feelings only worsened upon inspection of the Olimp-2 stadium surface on Wednesday.
