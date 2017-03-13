Man United, Spurs power on without absent strikers in EPL

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Sunday, March 19, 2017. . Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left, shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, En... MANCHESTER, England - With their top strikers absent, there were concerns that Manchester United and Tottenham could stumble in their push for Champions League qualification from the English Premier League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.