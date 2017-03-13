Man United, Spurs power on without ab...

Man United, Spurs power on without absent strikers in EPL

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Sunday, March 19, 2017. . Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left, shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, En... MANCHESTER, England - With their top strikers absent, there were concerns that Manchester United and Tottenham could stumble in their push for Champions League qualification from the English Premier League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,681,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC