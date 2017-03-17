Man U fined for players' misconduct i...

Man U fined for players' misconduct in FA Cup loss

Manchester United's Ander Herrera, left, reacts as referee Michael Oliver shows him a red card and sends him off during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, March 13, 2017 LONDON - Manchester United was fined 20,000 pounds by the English Football Association on Friday for failing to control its players in the FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Chelsea.

