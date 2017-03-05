Longtime captain Christie Rampone hon...

Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored before US game

Longtime captain Christie Rampone is walking away from the U.S. national women's soccer team hoping to be remembered as a team player whose fondest memories will be of the players who joined her journey, which lasted almost two decades. One of the most decorated U.S. players, Rampone was honored in a pre-game ceremony before the United States played England in a round-robin tournament game on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in her native New Jersey.

