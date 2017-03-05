There are on the ABS-CBN News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored before US game. In it, ABS-CBN News reports that:

Longtime captain Christie Rampone is walking away from the U.S. national women's soccer team hoping to be remembered as a team player whose fondest memories will be of the players who joined her journey, which lasted almost two decades. One of the most decorated U.S. players, Rampone was honored in a pre-game ceremony before the United States played England in a round-robin tournament game on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in her native New Jersey.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.