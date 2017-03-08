Leaked report questions if British Cy...

Leaked report questions if British Cycling's board is - fit to govern'

British Cycling board members made a "shocking and inexcusable" decision to reverse findings of an investigation into technical director Shane Sutton, it was reported today. The Daily Mail, citing a leaked draft copy of an independent review, said an inquiry led by British Cycling's grievance officer Alex Russell found "considerably more" than one of the nine claims against Sutton by former track star Jess Varnish could be proven.

