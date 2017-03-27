Kerri Walsh Jennings not on 2017 AVP Tour players list

Five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings has not yet committed to play in AVP events this summer, leading the domestic beach volleyball tour to announce its 2017 schedule without including the game's top draw among “the most respected names in the sport” who are expected to participate. “We're in contract negotiations and we're pretty far off right now,” Walsh Jennings said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.