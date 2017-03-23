Keighley's Muhammad Ali, left, with his victorious British Lionhearts team-mates Picture: GB Boxing
KEIGHLEY'S Muhammad Ali made it two wins out of two for the British Lionhearts this season on an emotional night at London's York Hall. Ali and his Great Britain team-mates had been attending a community event at Westminster when they witnessed Wednesday's terror attack in the capital.
