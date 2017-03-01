Jody Cundy planning to put racing prosthetic leg on display
Jody Cundy plans a permanent display of his racing prosthetic leg as a reminder of his successful journey from London 2012 disappointment to Rio Paralympic gold. The 38-year-old erupted in fury after being denied a restart at his home Games and his specially-designed prosthetic leg, which attaches to the pedal on his bike, underwent a paint job four years later for Rio.
