Jody Cundy planning to put racing prosthetic leg on display

9 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Jody Cundy plans a permanent display of his racing prosthetic leg as a reminder of his successful journey from London 2012 disappointment to Rio Paralympic gold. The 38-year-old erupted in fury after being denied a restart at his home Games and his specially-designed prosthetic leg, which attaches to the pedal on his bike, underwent a paint job four years later for Rio.

