Joanna Rowsell-Shand says: - I didn't fear British Cycling'

The organisation is the subject of an independent investigation over claims of a bullying culture, with sprinter Jess Varnish accusing former technical director Shane Sutton of using sexist language towards her. A draft version of the independent panel's report was leaked to the Daily Mail and was scathing in its criticism of British Cycling's own handling of Varnish's allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.