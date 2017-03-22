Jamaican duo charged with anti-doping rule violation
Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer and world championship relay medallist Riker Hylton have been charged with breaching anti-doping rules, Jamaican athletics officials confirmed on Tuesday. "We have been advised by JADCO that athletes Kaliese Spencer and Riker Hylton have been referred to the Independent Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel for a hearing to be conducted in accordance with Article 8 of the JADCO Anti-doping Rules 2015," the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said in a statement.
