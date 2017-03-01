IOC strips Ukrainian of 2008 Olympic medal for doping
The IOC says Viktoriya Tereshchuk of Ukraine tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in retests of a urine sample given at the time. The 35-year-old Tereshchuk, the 2011 world champion, loses her medal and faces being banned by modern pentathlon's governing body.
