IOC cuts off funding to Kenya, suspension possible
Kenya faces the prospect of being barred from Olympic competition after the IOC cut the country's funding on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee has cut funding to Kenya and said Thursday it will make a decision over the country's Olympic future at an executive board meeting next week, when the troublesome track and field power faces the prospect of being banned.
