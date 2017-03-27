India Open 2017: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal set for blockbuster quarterfinals clash
PV Sindhu reacts during play against Kawakami Saena during the Women's singles match at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo The stage is set for an epic clash at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi as star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are set to go against each other to fight for the semi-final spot at the Yonex-Sunrise India Super Series badminton tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|12 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|12 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC