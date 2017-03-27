India Open 2017: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal set for blockbuster quarterfinals clash

PV Sindhu reacts during play against Kawakami Saena during the Women's singles match at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo The stage is set for an epic clash at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi as star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are set to go against each other to fight for the semi-final spot at the Yonex-Sunrise India Super Series badminton tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.