Hewitt wins world triathlon series opener by an inch
" New Zealand triathlete Andrea Hewitt beat Britain's Jodie Stimpson by just an inch in their sprint finish to the Abu Dhabi world series event on Friday. Hewitt dedicated her first series victory since 2011 to her fiance and coach Laurent Vidal, who died of a heart attack in 2015.
