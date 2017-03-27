Great night with GB's golden hockey h...

Great night with GB's golden hockey heroes

When you get the chance to spend time in the close company of an Olympic gold medalist you have to take it. And listening to Great Britain hockey heroines Georgie Twigg, Hollie Webb and Shona McCallin reflect on their historic efforts in Rio at a Live Sport Talks event in St Katherine's Dock, in the shadows of Tower Bridge, certainly lived up to expectations.

