Gomez wins comeback triathlon in Abu ...

Gomez wins comeback triathlon in Abu Dhabi

13 hrs ago

" Javier Gomez Noya capped his first world series triathlon in nearly a year with a 14-second victory on Saturday. The five-time world champion injured his ankle and missed the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

