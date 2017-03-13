Gold medalist Roche to challenge Ioc VP Coates in elections
" International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates will have his leadership of Australia's Olympic movement challenged for the first time in decades after 1996 field hockey gold medalist Danni Roche got backing to run against him in May elections. Nobody has run against Coates, the head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Games, since he was elected as president of the Australian Olympic Committee in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC