Gold medalist Roche to challenge Ioc ...

Gold medalist Roche to challenge Ioc VP Coates in elections

12 hrs ago

" International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates will have his leadership of Australia's Olympic movement challenged for the first time in decades after 1996 field hockey gold medalist Danni Roche got backing to run against him in May elections. Nobody has run against Coates, the head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Games, since he was elected as president of the Australian Olympic Committee in 1990.

Chicago, IL

