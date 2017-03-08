Girl, 9, with leukemia gets wish to meet US soccer stars
Ashlyn Brysiak, 9, has played soccer her entire life. When she was diagnosed with leukemia last June, Ashlyn, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, drew inspiration through countless rounds of chemotherapy and painful procedures from her heroes: The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team.
