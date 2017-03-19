Gennady Golovkin edges Daniel Jacobs via unpopular decision to retain middleweight titles Triple G inches closer to Bernard Hopkins' record of title defenses. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2nEIB0Q NEW YORK - Gennady Golovkin's streak of 18 consecutive middleweight title defenses rolls on as he approaches Bernard Hopkins' record of 20. But his streak of 23 consecutive knockouts? Gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.