Gareth Southgate wants fans and players to be great ambassadors for England

10 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

England manager Gareth Southgate has called on players and fans alike to prove they are great ambassadors for the country at Wembley on Sunday. Southgate's side host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier, four days after travelling supporters marred the friendly defeat in Germany with shameful chants, including repetitive and repellent references to the First and Second World Wars.

