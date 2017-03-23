Gareth Southgate wants fans and players to be great ambassadors for England
England manager Gareth Southgate has called on players and fans alike to prove they are great ambassadors for the country at Wembley on Sunday. Southgate's side host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier, four days after travelling supporters marred the friendly defeat in Germany with shameful chants, including repetitive and repellent references to the First and Second World Wars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC