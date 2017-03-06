Floyd Mayweather plans to 'set up sho...

Floyd Mayweather plans to 'set up shop' as a promoter within UK

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The American, 40, remains the subject of reports he is to fight for a 50th time against Ireland's UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. On Tuesday he will also announce that Mayweather Promotions has negotiated with Frank Warren a fight between IBF super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh in London on May 20. The fight will be his first in any promotional capacity within Britain, after he had already expressed an interest in recruiting James DeGale having established Mayweather Promotions within the US, but he insists it will not be his last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... 5 hr TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... 10 hr GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC