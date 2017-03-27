Federer rolls into fourth round at Miami Open

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot from Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during a tennis match at the Miami Open, Monday, March 27, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla. Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot from Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during a tennis match at the Miami Open, Monday, March 27, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.