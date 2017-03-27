Federer rolls into fourth round at Miami Open
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot from Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during a tennis match at the Miami Open, Monday, March 27, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla. Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot from Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during a tennis match at the Miami Open, Monday, March 27, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC