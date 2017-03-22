Familiar look to 2017 NZL Sailing Team

The majority of one of the most successful sailing teams in New Zealand Olympic history have been named in the 2017 NZL Sailing Team. Eleven of the 12 who competed last year in Rio have been named in the high performance squad, including Olympic 49er champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, who will be key members of Emirates Team New Zealands quest to win the upcoming Americas Cup, as well as Finn sailor Josh Junior, who is also with Team New Zealand.

