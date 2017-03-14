Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo

The former England manager feels that the Chinese Super League will one day create a superstar up to the level of the world's best players China is capable of discovering a home-grown player to match the quality of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Shenzhen FC coach Sven-Goran Eriksson. The Chinese Super League is considered a threat by some in European football due to fears the country's clubs could dominate the transfer market over the coming years.

