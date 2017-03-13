Eriksen and Alli cover for Harry Kane absence as Spurs beat Saints
Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli proved there is life after Harry Kane for Tottenham as each player hit the target in a battling 2-1 victory over Southampton. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/eriksen-and-alli-cover-for-harry-kane-absence-as-spurs-beat-saints-35545329.html Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli proved there is life after Harry Kane for Tottenham as each player hit the target in a battling 2-1 victory over Southampton.
