EQUESTRIAN: Rio stars head up Badminton entries

RIO Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung and Wiltshire-based silver medallist Astier Nicolas head the list of entries for the 2017 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials. Germany's Jung will defend the title he won in 2016, when Badminton was his third and final winning leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing on La Biosthetique Sam FBW, while Studley-based Nicolas will compete on Rio runner up Piaf De B'Neville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.