England plans salary cap, player quotas for women's soccer

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

England's soccer leaders want to restrict the number of foreign players in their top women's league and introduce salary caps to tackle the growing financial gulf between clubs. The English Football Association's concerns reflect those it has been confronting in the men's game, with the same target: Turning the national teams into world champions while retaining strong domestic competitions and boosting grassroots participation.

