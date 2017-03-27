Dr Richard Freeman defends reputation...

Dr Richard Freeman defends reputation in letter to CMS select committee

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

The doctor at the centre of UK Anti-Doping's investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky has strongly defended his professional reputation in a written response to questions from the Culture, Media and Sport select committee. Citing ill health, Dr Richard Freeman pulled out of an appearance before the panel of MPs on March 1, but a letter from the 56-year-old medic to its chairman Damian Collins has now been shared by the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC