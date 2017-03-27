Dr Richard Freeman defends reputation in letter to CMS select committee
The doctor at the centre of UK Anti-Doping's investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky has strongly defended his professional reputation in a written response to questions from the Culture, Media and Sport select committee. Citing ill health, Dr Richard Freeman pulled out of an appearance before the panel of MPs on March 1, but a letter from the 56-year-old medic to its chairman Damian Collins has now been shared by the committee.
