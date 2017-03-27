Down but not out: Keighley boxer finds extra strength to triumph following London terror attack
KEIGHLEY'S Muhammad Ali was pleased to find new resilience after recovering from his first ever knockdown to claim victory for the British Lionhearts on an emotional night at London's York Hall. Just 30 hours after having witnessed last week's terror attack in the capital, the former Bradford College pupil was first in the ring as the Lionhearts took on Italia Thunder in the World Series of Boxing fixture.
