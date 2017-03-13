Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand retires from international cycling28 min ago
Rowsell Shand, 28, won the women's team pursuit at four editions of the World Championships and took the gold medal in the same discipline at the Olympic Games in London and Rio in 2012 and 2016. "The decision to step away has been the hardest I've ever had to make," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC